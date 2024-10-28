2,820 Bantay Bayan members get help

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga, distributed financial assistance amounting to P3,000 each to Bantay Bayan members over the weekend October 26.

Some 2,820 Bantay Bayans gathered at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center for the assistance, which was personally handed by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda.

The program was made possible through the "Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program.”

The beneficiaries also received “food packs, maintenance medicines, and toothbrushes” from the provincial government.

Vice Governor Pineda called on the Bantay Bayan members “to cooperate with the authorities to monitor and prevent the entry of illegal POGO and drug operations in the province.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government DILG said that there are more than 12,000 Bantay Bayan in the province of Pampanga.