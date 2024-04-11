29 housing projects to cut backlog in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO ---The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said that 29 Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) projects will address the 62 percent housing backlog in Central Luzon.

The agency cited the construction of four projects -- Palayan City Township in Barangay Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Bocaue Bulacan Manor in Barangay Batia, Bocaue, Bulacan; Pandi Terraces in Barangay Siling Bata, Pandi, Bulacan; and Crystal Peak Estates in barangay Del Carmen, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Seven projects are currently being implemented in Sta. Maria, San Rafael, and City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan; Limay in Bataan; Candaba and Minalin in Pampanga; and General Tinio in Nueva Ecija.

The DHSUD said the 4PH project sites in the region are expected to generate about 126,362 housing units.

These will cut by more than half the backlog pegged at 200,772 units, the agency said.

Most of the projects are in-city resettlements and include vertical housing units.

The agency added that housing projects under the 4PH will provide not just decent housing to all Filipinos, but a community where there are available sources of living.

The projects are centered on township development complete with basic facilities such as schools, churches, and markets.

The 4PH program is under the Plan and Do (PLANADO), DHSUD’s strategic response to the goal of establishing organized and well-planned settlements as envisioned under the Bagong Pilipinas.