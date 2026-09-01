296 villages in Pampanga still flooded due to Habagat

Some 296 barangays across 19 areas in Pampanga are still flooded despite improved weather conditions in the last two days.

The flooding was reported in several areas, with water levels varying.

Some locations recorded flood depths of up to 15.3 feet, while other areas reached up to six feet.

The flooding was attributed to continuous rainfall, high tide, overflowing waterways, and water coming from upstream areas.

The widespread flooding affected 367,772 families or 1,177,204 persons based on the situational report of the provincial government.

Several roads were rendered impassable because of flooding.

In Candaba, portions of the Candaba-Baliuag, Dukma, Pansol and Mapaniqui roads were reported not passable as of Tuesday.

Flooding and high tide also affected roads in Lubao, while several roads in San Luis, Apalit and Mexico were likewise reported impassable to light vehicles.