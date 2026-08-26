2,969 families in Pampanga remain in evacuation sites

A total of 2,969 families or 10,735 people remain in evacuation centers in Pampanga as flooding continues to affect communities in the province.

The figure was recorded as of 6 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, based on the report of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

The evacuees are staying in 191 evacuation centers across affected areas.

The Capitol said that 2,547 families or 11,398 people are staying outside evacuation centers in several municipalities.

In Bacolor, some 2,408 families or 10,865 stay outside evacuation centers.

The provincial government reported 388 affected barangays involving 315,174 families or 1,009,742 individuals.

The Capitol said flooding has affected 234 barangays in 16 towns, with water levels in some areas reaching several feet.

The provincial government and local disaster response offices continue to provide food packs, hot meals and other relief assistance while monitoring affected communities.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said its operations and command center remained activated.