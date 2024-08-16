2K jobs offered in Capitol Job Fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga conducted another job fair at the Benigno Aquino Hall recently bringing in some 2,000 job opportunities for the residents in the province.

Participating companies included Invictus, Robinsons Supermarket and Easaymart, Shopwise, The Market Place, and iQor among others.

Job vacancies included posts in business process outsourcing, sales, manufacturing, maintenance, and other skill-based jobs.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, and Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab had committed to conduct similar events in the coming months.

Last April, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 3 Pampanga Field Office and the provincial government hosted a Labor Day job fair that offered 4,000 job postings.