2K jobs up for grabs in CDC Christmas fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than 2,000 employment opportunities are up for grabs on the job fair set on December 1 at the SMX Convention Center-Clark.

The Hired on the Spot on Christmas Job Fair 2023 is a whole-day job fair hosted by the Clark Development Corporation.

At least 80 companies and locators inside the Clark Freeport are expected to participate in the said activity.

Available jobs are open for college, vocational, and high school graduates, as well as undergraduates aged at least 18 years old.

Applicants may avail of free photocopying of resume, and free pre-employment assistance from variousphotocopying agencies onsite.

The holiday job fair will be held in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, Social Security Systems, PhilHealth, National Bureau of Investigation, PAGIBIG, and Bureau of Internal Revenue.