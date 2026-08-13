2M residents in CL affected by rains

More than 2.18 million residents in Central Luzon were affected by recent weather disturbances, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC-3).

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, the RDRRMC-3 reported that 654,612 families or 2,184,682 individuals in 1,297 barangays across the region were displaced.

The affected areas included 20 barangays in Aurora, 185 in Bataan, 332 in Bulacan, 171 in Nueva Ecija, 371 in Pampanga, 89 in Tarlac and 117 in Zambales.

Two barangays in Angeles City and 10 in Olongapo City were also affected.

The council said 5,500 families or 19,161 individuals are staying in evacuation centers, while 8,755 families or 32,613 individuals stay outside evacuation centers.

A total of 27 houses were totally damaged and 181 partially damaged.

The RDRRMC-3 reported strong winds, landslides, fallen trees, soil erosion and mountain runoff.

At least 10 houses in Bataan, eight in Bulacan were totally damaged, four in Zambales, three in Angeles City, and one each in Pampanga and Tarlac.

Among the partially damaged houses, 129 are in Bataan, 29 in Pampanga, 20 in Zambales, two in Bulacan and one in Angeles City.

The RDRRMC-3 reminded residents to remain alert and continue monitoring weather advisories as rains persist in the region.