3 arrested as drug den dismantled in Sasmuan

Three individuals were arrested after authorities dismantled a suspected drug den in Barangay Sta. Monica, Sasmuan, Pampanga, on Monday, October 19.

The suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Purok Mangingisda, according to the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO).

Police recovered 16.83 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱114,444, along with 10 sachets of suspected shabu, ₱500 in buy-bust money, two lighters, two cellular phones, three pieces of aluminum foil and a green pouch.

The suspects are facing charges in court for alleged violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14 and 15 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of the Pampanga PPO, said they will continue working with other agencies to combat illegal drugs and dismantle places used for their sale and consumption. |via Tristan Jingco