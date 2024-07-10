3 arrested in Bataan anti-drugs operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Three persons were arrested, and some P81,600 worth of shabu was confiscated during an anti-illegal drugs operation conducted by the Philippine Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on July 7, 2024.

Arrested during the buy-bust operation at an alleged drug den in Purok 6, Barangay Roosevelt, Dinalupihan town in Bataan were Reynaldo Antazo, 53; Reylan Antazo, 33; and Ronaldo Antazo, 32.

PDEA seized five sachets containing 10 grams of shabu assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects, the agency said.

The Central Luzon police, headed by Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., meanwhile reported on Wednesday that over P5.9 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by various police stations across the region following numerous operations conducted from July 1 to 7 in collaboration with PDEA.

Hidalgo said that 157 anti-illegal drug operations were carried out during the week-long operation resulting to the confiscation of 851.30 grams of suspected shabu and 1,037.70 grams of marijuana, and the arrest of 243 suspects.