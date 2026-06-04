3 centenarians honored

The local government of Angeles City honored three senior citizens who have reached the age of 100.

Through the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II led an event for Rosita F. Marquez, Felipa N. Mendoza, and Rosa L. Tiatco.

In recognition of their valuable contributions to society and their long lives filled with experience, wisdom, and inspiration, the three elderly are among the beneficiaries of the Expanded Centenarians Act (Republic Act No. 11982), which grants a one-time cash gift of ₱100,000 and a Letter of Felicitation from the President of the Republic of the Philippines to Filipino citizens who reach the age of 100.

"Honoring our centenarians serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and valuing our senior citizens, who have witnessed history and served as guides to their families and communities for many decades," the city government stated.

(Via CIO)