3 Chinese arrested in AC for online scam

Three Chinese nationals were arrested after authorities raided an alleged scam hub operating inside an apartment in Angeles City on Monday night.

The operation was conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Organized and Transnational Crimes Division in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

The suspects were allegedly involved in online scam activities targeting foreign nationals and Filipinos.

The trio were reportedly caught at their workstations inside the apartment.

“This is a small-scale operation; in terms of shabu labs, these are ‘kitchen-type’ setups, which is why we only caught three people. But to be clear, this is part of our ongoing efforts to run after small breakaway groups from POGOs,” said NBI Director Melvin Matibag.

The NBI and BI-FSU said the suspects were former members of large Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs who later formed smaller groups to continue illegal operations.

Authorities also said the group used tactics to avoid detection, including staying in residential areas and blending into the community.

“They already have Filipina partners with them, and when we entered, their workstations were immediately visible. Their operations are fragmented; one group is involved in money laundering, while another is responsible for calling their clients. When you piece it all together, they are still running a large-scale operation here,” said Rendel Sy, BI-FSU Chief.

The raiding team recovered computers, mobile phones, and other equipment allegedly used in the activities.

Authorities said the suspects would be deported if no local criminal charges are filed against them.