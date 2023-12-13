3-day Christmas weekend up ahead

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Families and friends will have more time to celebrate Christmas as Malacanan declared December 26 a special non-working day, making a long weekend.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed Proclamation 425, declaring Tuesday, December 26, an additional holiday in accordance with the government's "holiday economics."

Holiday economics is based on the concept that a longer weekend will promote domestic tourism and pump up local economies as people tend to gather and spend more for goods and services, especially during the Yuletide Season.

“The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,” President Marcos said in the proclamation.

“A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society,” he added.

The Department of Labor and Employment was directed to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.