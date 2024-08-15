3-DAY SALE @SM City Pampanga

It’s payday season, and SM City Pampanga is thrilled to invite shoppers and sale hunters to its highly anticipated #SM3DaySale from August 16 to 18, featuring amazing deals of up to 70% off on school supplies.

Need supplies, clothes, home décor, or gadgets? We’ve got you covered!

Plus, for every ₱1,000 you spend during the sale, you can register to win a Suzuki Burgman Street Scooter! Just sign up at booths around the mall.

SM Advantage, BDO credit card, and Prestige cardholders will enjoy special perks, such as extra discounts. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Prestige Day on August 16, SMAC Saturday on August 17, and Sunday Special on August 18 to save even more!

#GetHypedAtSM at SM City Pampanga, your go-to shopping destination this season! Follow the @smcitypampanga Facebook page for the latest events, promos, and updates.