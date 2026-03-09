3 Days of Max Deals at SM City Pampanga!

PAMPANGA, Philippines, 9 March 2026 - Glow up this Women’s Month at SM City Pampanga and get those early summer vibes! From March 13–15, bring your friends, besties at SM 3-Day Sale and enjoy up to 70% OFF on clothes, accessories, home essentials, gadgets, gifts, and all your must‑haves.

Score exciting deals from Our Home, The SM Store, Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus, and Watsons—there’s something exciting in every corner of the mall!

Plus, every ₱1,000 purchase earns 1 e raffle entry for a chance to win a Suzuki Dzire GL CVT Hybrid. Enjoy DOUBLE entries on Saturday and Sunday!

Don’t miss it—shop and save at SM City Pampanga’s 3-Day Sale.

#SM3DaySale

#GalaToTheMax