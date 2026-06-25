3 ex-DPWH officials tagged in flood control mess face P1.7-B tax raps

MANILA – Multiple criminal tax cases have been filed before the prosecutors against three former public works officials embroiled in anomalies in flood control projects in Bulacan, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said Thursday.

In a statement, the BIR said the Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved the filing of 44 criminal tax cases against former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials Jaypee De Leon Mendoza, Henry Alcantara and Brice Ericson Hernandez, for a total tax liability exceeding PHP1.68 billion.

In three separate resolutions, the DOJ found probable cause to charge Mendoza, Alcantara and Hernandez with tax evasion under Section 254 and related violations under Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended.

For Mendoza, the DOJ Resolution dated March 26, 2026, recommended the filing of 16 criminal informations covering taxable years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, involving total income tax liabilities of over PHP179.7 million. The BIR investigation found significant underdeclarations of income, constituting prima facie evidence of false or fraudulent returns under the Tax Code.

In a separate resolution dated May 30, 2026, the DOJ recommended the filing of 18 criminal informations against Alcantara covering taxable years 2022, 2023 and 2024, involving total tax liabilities of over PHP913.8 million.

The BIR found a significant disparity between Alcantara's income and his acquisitions. The investigation likewise established that no income tax returns (ITRs) were filed for the covered taxable years.

For Hernandez, the DOJ issued a resolution dated May 21, 2026, recommending the filing of 10 criminal informations covering taxable years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, with total tax liabilities exceeding PHP593.7 million.

The BIR investigation found that Hernandez's expenditures substantially exceeded his reported income for five consecutive years and established that no ITRs were filed for the covered taxable years.

"The DOJ's finding of probable cause is an important milestone in the enforcement process. These cases demonstrate the Bureau's continuing commitment to enforce the tax laws based on evidence and in accordance with the law," Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said.

He emphasized that the Bureau will continue pursuing tax evasion cases against individuals who conceal income, fail to file returns, or otherwise violate the country's tax laws.

"The Bureau will continue to enforce the tax laws firmly, fairly, and consistently, while respecting due process at every stage of the proceedings," Mendoza added. (PNA)