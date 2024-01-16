3 former rebels surrender

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Three former rebels reportedly surrendered to the government on Monday, January 15.

“Ka Keno” voluntarily surrendered to Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 in Lubao town and turned over his caliber 38 revolver pistol and ammunition.

“Ka Keno” was a former member of Sandatahang Yunit Pamproganda that operates in Bataan.

In Zambales, “Ka Loi” handed over his improvised shotgun, grenade launcher ammunition, subversive documents and provided vital information to the police.

“Ka Lou” was identified as a former communist terrorist group (CTG) member.

The Tarlac police also facilitated the surrender of “Eliong”, an ex-CTG member.

He laid down his homemade shotgun and explosive materials.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said the surrender of the ex-rebels is a boost to the anti-insurgency efforts in Central Luzon.

“The PRO-3, together with all member agencies of the RTF-ELCAC3, will continue this whole of sector approach against communist terrorists to achieve peace and national unity,” he said.