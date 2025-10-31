3-K cops deployed in CL for All Saints' Day security

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) said that more than 3,000 policemen have been deployed across Central Luzon to ensure public safety and order during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., director of PRO-3, said the deployment started on Wednesday, October 29, to assist travelers who are returning to the provinces and secure convergence points.

He said police officers were assigned in 596 cemeteries and bus terminals, and major thoroughfares in the entire region.

“Itong mga 3,000 kapulisan ay nakaikot na po sa mga lugar na matatao katulad ng mga sementeryo at terminals. Pwede po kayong humingi ng tulong o ano man assistance any time,” Peñones said.

He assured that the deployed personnel will augment officers in city and municipal police stations.

Peñones said the regional police are also joined by around 9,000 force multipliers, including members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and volunteer groups to ensure a safe and orderly Undas.

He reminded the public not to bring bladed weapons, alcoholic drinks, and firecrackers inside the cemeteries.

“Paulit-ulit naman po natin paaalala ‘yan kaya sana makinig na po dahil kukumpiskahin din ‘yan sa gate pa lang. Sama-sama po tayo sa tahimik at ligtas na obserbasyon ng Undas,” Peñones said.