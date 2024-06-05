3 killed by lightning strike in Porac town

PORAC—A lightning strike claimed the lives of three individuals in Porac town on Monday, June 4.

Noel S. Ocampo, 57, Marina N. Ocampo, 52, and their youngest son, Francis Brinel N. Abad, 14, died instantly when lightning struck their small hut in the mountainous area of Sitio Pitak.

Ronel Ocampo, another son of the victims, recounted that his parents and brother were inside the hut during a thunderstorm when the lightning hit.

Ronel said he found his family members lying on the ground dead.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration issued a thunderstorm advisory earlier that day, warning of severe weather affecting most of Pampanga.

The victims' remains have been moved to Barangay Planas for a three-day wake.

Governor Dennis Pineda and Mayor Jaime Capil visited the wake yesterday and offered their condolences and assistance to the grieving family.