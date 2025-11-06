3 nabbed for illegal drugs

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported the arrest of three persons, following a series of anti-drug operations conducted on November 4, Tuesday.

The Pampanga PPO said an entrapment operation was conducted by the Mabalacat City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 3, which resulted in the arrest of a high-value target.

Authorities seized about 60 grams of shabu valued at ₱408,000 from the suspect.

In two separate buy-bust operations initiated by the Bacolor and San Luis Municipal Police Stations, two individuals were arrested.

Police confiscated a total of 4.696 grams of shabu with an estimated price of ₱31,932.08.

Meanwhile, manhunt operations conducted by the Guagua and Mabalacat police units resulted in the capture of two wanted individuals — one for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Damage to Property; and another person, 43, for violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 (Bouncing Checks Law).

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, said the operations demonstrate the police force’s commitment to suppress criminality in the province.

“We will put all drug offenders and criminals behind bars — from big-time suppliers to street-level pushers, from top most wanted to other wanted persons,” Marcelo said.