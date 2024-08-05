3 nabbed for P1M drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Policemen arrested three persons considered as "high value" individuals for allegedly possessing and selling shabu worth P1,020,000.

Authorities conducted the buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, City of San Fernando, where the suspects were nabbed.

The suspects were identified as alias "Dara," 60; alias "Bakbak," 55; and alias "Mervs," 50.

Confiscated from the trio was 150 grams of suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, and other pieces of evidence.

Charges were filed by the city police against the suspects for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9561.

From July 1-31, the Central Luzon police conducted 515 operations, which led to the arrest of 805 suspects.

These also resulted in the confiscation of 2,315.87 grams of shabu, 16,185.77 grams of marijuana, and 660 marijuana plants, with a total combined value of P17,822,194.56.