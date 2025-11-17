3 nabbed in Mabalacat anti-drug operation

Three individuals, involved in illegal drug activities, were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police in Mabalacat City on Sunday evening, November 16.

The suspects were identified as ‘Pepe,’ 37, suspected operator of a drug den; and ‘Mar,’ 49, and ‘Mimi,’ 52.

Authorities were able to confiscate some eight grams of shabu worth P54,400, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

The drug den, where the trio were arrested, was simultaneously dismantled during the operation.

The operation was conducted by the provincial offices of PDEA Tarlac and Pampanga; and the Mabalacat City Police Station.

The trio face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.