3 nabbed in Magalang town for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on October 16 arrested three persons and seized P102,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Magalang town.

The agency named the suspects as Ivan Suba, 44; Ryan Pagquil, 34; and Ronnel Sibug, 18, all from the said barangay.

Authorities confiscated from the suspects shabu, drug paraphernalia and marked money.

The PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, PDEA Nueva Ecija, Police Drug Enforcement Group - Special Operation Unit; and Magalang Police Station conducted the operation.

PDEA said the suspects face charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, more shabu were by fishermen in waters off Lubang Island in Zambales on October 14.

The PDEA in Zambales said that three fishermen from Barangay Matain, Subic turned over to authorities approximately one kilogram of drugs worth P6,800,000 on October 15.

"The turned-over illegal substances were included in the recovered floating shabu spotted last October 14 near Lubang Island. The fishermen admitted that despite initial hesitation, they ultimately chose to report and surrender the illegal substances," PDEA Zambales said.

Other fishermen on Monday, October 14 turned over to authorities some 2,150 grams of suspected shabu worth P14.62 million recovered in waters off Zambales and Bataan provinces.

PDEA said eight fishermen from Barangay Matain in Subic, Zambales, found two plastic bags containing roughly 1,800 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P12.24 million, floating near Lubang Island.

Later that day at around 7:04 pm, a fisherman from Barangay Camaya in Mariveles, Bataan, recovered a plastic bag containing around 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.38 million.

The recovered illegal drugs were turned over to PDEA Zambales and Bataan and will be transferred to the PDEA National Headquarters for further profiling.

PDEA Zambales and Bataan have launched a joint investigation to determine the origin of the drugs and possible links between the incidents.