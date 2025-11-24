3 nabbed in manhunt, anti-drug operations

Three individuals, facing criminal and drug-related charges, were arrested in several operations conducted by the City of San Fernando Police Station (CPS) on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

A buy-bust operation in Barangay Maimpis led to the arrest of a 46-year-old drug peddler.

Policemen seized two grams of shabu valued at ₱13,600 from the suspect.

In two separate manhunt operations, authorities also apprehended two wanted persons in Barangay San Jose and Barangay Del Pilar.

The first suspect is accused of Qualified Theft, while the other faces charges for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Slight Physical Injuries and Damage to Property.

Police said the operations were carried out as part of efforts to suppress criminal activities in the city.