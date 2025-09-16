3 nabbed in Porac for illegal drugs

Three individuals were arrested following a buy-bust operation conducted by local police at Barangay Pio in Porac town on Monday, September 15.

The town police identified the suspects as “Gading”, “Jan,” and “Dolor.”

The suspects yielded 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 and the P500 marked money.

Lieutenant Colonel Romeo P. Castro, the town’s chief of police, said the operation is part of the intensified anti-illegal drug efforts in the municipality.

“This is a clear message to drug personalities. The Porac Police will remain relentless in ensuring a drug-free and safe community,” Castro said.

The suspects now face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.