3 persons injured in Tarlac shooting

A man, believed to be a soldier, was arrested following a shooting that injured three people along Bypass Road in Tarlac City on Saturday night, October 3, 2026.

The Tarlac City Police Station said the shooting happened after a fistfight involving the suspect and friends of the three injured individuals.

The soldier allegedly drew a .45-caliber firearm and fired two shots.

The three injured individuals were taken to the Central Luzon Doctors Hospital for medical treatment.

Police recovered the .45-caliber firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

The weapon will be subjected to examination and documentation as part of the investigation.

The Tarlac City Police Station said investigators are now establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and preparing the charges against the suspect.

Lieutenant Colonel Glen F. Santiago, Chief of Police of the Tarlac City Police Station, said the investigation will focus on the collection and examination of evidence. |via Tristan Jingco