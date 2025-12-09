3 persons nabbed for illegal drugs

Pampanga

Three alleged illegal drug peddlers were arrested in several operations launched by cops in Pampanga on Monday, December 8.

In Apalit, local police arrested a 48-year-old suspect for allegedly selling some 1.8 grams of shabu worth P12,240 to an agent.

A 28-year-old suspect was also collared by local police in Sta. Rita for dealing a gram of shabu worth P6,800 to an undercover policeman.

The San Luis police also launched an operation in Barangay San Isidro that led to the apprehension of a 47-year-old suspect with 0.45 grams of shabu, valued at P3,060.

Complaints for Violation of Sections 5 and 11 Article II of RA 9165 were filed against the suspects.

