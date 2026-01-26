3 persons nabbed for illegal drugs

Three individuals, involved in illegal drug trade and use, were arrested by authorities in Barangay Sapang Biabas, Mabalacat City on Sunday, January 25.

The suspects were identified as “Rod,” 57; “Lex,” 59; and “Ver,” 47.

The trio yielded eight sachets of shabu worth P54,400, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Provincial Offices in Tarlac and Pampanga, and Mabalacat City Police Office.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared in court.