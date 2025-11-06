3 universities in CL enter prestigious world rankings‎

Three higher education institutions or HEIs from Central Luzon entered the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2026.

The Commission on Higher Education Regional Office III (CHED-III) said the three leading universities are Central Luzon State University (Rank 1001-1100); Angeles University Foundation (Rank 1201-1300); and Bulacan State University (Rank 1500+).

"This is a testament to their academic excellence and global competitiveness, a proof of Central Luzon’s continuous elevation of education and standards’ ability to cope with the global stage. This recognition highlights the unwavering commitment of CLSU, AUF, and BulSU to provide transformative education, foster research-driven growth, and elevate the academic standards of Central Luzon," the CHED III said.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026 evaluates institutions based on academic reputation, research output, faculty credentials, and international engagement, recognizing universities that uphold excellence in teaching, innovation, and collaboration across the region.

Meanwhile, the City College of San Fernando received an award from the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025 for its five outstanding educational projects and programs which are

1. Open Door Policy; 2. AI Tools in Business Research; 3. Ethics In Action; 4. NSTP; Planting Hope, Pouring Change; and 5. Project AKBAY: Education Behind Bars.

"This remarkable achievement reflects CCSFP’s commitment to transformative learning, global engagement, and sustainable development, proudly putting the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on the international academic stage," the CHED III said.

The Limay Polytechnic College in Bataan also earned recognition at QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025 for showcasing innovation and community empowerment, via its two outstanding entries that reflect its dedication to inclusive and transformative education---Edukalinga sa Kapwa and E-Pamahayanan 2.0.

"This remarkable recognition underscores LPC’s unwavering commitment to academic innovation, social responsibility, and global engagement, advancing the mission to make education a catalyst for positive change within and beyond the region," the CHED III said.