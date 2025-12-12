3 weather systems to bring rains across PH

Three weather systems are forecast to bring rains over the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said the Bicol Region, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The shear line, a convergence of cold and warm winds that triggers rainfall, will also prevail over Metro Manila and other parts of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon (amihan).

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains, also caused by amihan.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas will experience moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail over the rest of the archipelago.

No low pressure area is being monitored, according to PAGASA. (PNA)