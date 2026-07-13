30 Aetas secure Driver's Licenses

Some 30 members of the Aeta community in Angeles City have obtained their respective driver's licenses.

On August 19, 2025, the beneficiaries completed their free Driving School Training with the help of the Angeles City Government, under the leadership of Mayor Jon Lazatin.

More than just a driver's license, the city government said "this serves as a pathway to job opportunities, a more stable livelihood, and a better life for their families."

As a token of appreciation, the indigenous people expressed their gratitude to the mayor and the Angeles City Government for providing the free driving school training and support that 'opened up new opportunities for their community."

Lazatin vowed to implement more programs to help every sector of society, including IPs.

"The Angeles City Government congratulates our 30 indigenous Aetas on their success. May this serve as an inspiration to many more Angeleños to continue striving, learning, and reaching for their dreams," Lazatin said.