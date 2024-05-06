30 finish basic course in Environment and Natural Resources Academy

City of San Fernando—The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced that 30 of its employees recently completed a seven-day Basic Course designed to further capacitate them in delivering services to the public.

The employees finished their course under the Environment and Natural Resources Academy (ENRA) training program which the DENR said is “designed to bridge knowledge gaps, calibrate understanding of ENR laws, and sharpen proficiencies of DENR employees to improve their delivery of services to the public.”

The DENR said that the training included areas in disaster risk reduction, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable water, forests, and mining resource management, along with environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

Regional Director Pablo lauded the p[participants and urged them to better bring ENR services closer to the people.

"As you go through discussing our priority programs, fundamentals of our ENR laws, and the significance of accountability in public service, I foresee a more positive outlook toward championing our environmental initiatives, since you will all be equipped with new knowledge and skills that will help you become a better "lingkod-bayani" and a “bagong Pilipino,” Pablo said.