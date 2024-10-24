300 Families Evacuted

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Around 300 families or 1,038 individuals in Central Luzon were evacuated on Wednesday evening due to the threat posed by Typhoon “Kristine.”

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) reported that the affected families came from low-lying areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Majority of the evacuees, totaling 286 families, are from Aurora province.

Some 10 families from Bataan and four from Bulacan were also transferred to safer places as part of precautionary measures of the government.

Malacañang has announced the suspension of classes in all levels in public schools and work in government offices across Luzon.

The RDRRMC urged the public to remain alert and stay safe, as Typhoon “Kristine” is expected to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility affecting the region until Friday evening.