300 San Simon folk get cash assistance

SAN SIMON — A total of 325 residents in this industrial town yesterday received financial assistance from the local government.

Acting Mayor Ryan Viray said the beneficiaries received medical and burial assistance ranging from P2,000 to P8,000.

The distribution of cash grants is under the Assistance in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

“Iba-iba ang halaga depende sa pangangailangan nila at sana makatulong po ito sa kanila dahil ito po talaga ang purpose ng ating pagseserbisyo,” Viray said.

The acting mayor said his administration continue to implement programs aimed at helping constituents who are in need.

“May kasunod pa po ito, pinaprocess lang ng ating MSWDO pero pinapamadali ko na para agad natin maiabot ang tulong sa ating mga kabalen,” he said.