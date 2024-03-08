300 teachers in Tarlac get scholarship grants

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 300 public school teachers in Tarlac recently received scholarship grants from the provincial government under the Project Flagships to Reach Educational Excellence - Sulong Tarlac Scholarship (Project FREE).

The project aims to enhance the educational landscape in the province by providing financial assistance to qualified public school teachers to pursue their postgraduate education.

Under the grant, a teacher will receive financial support covering tuition fees, academic materials, and other necessary expenses associated with their postgraduate education.

The award also covers mentorship opportunities, professional development workshops, and networking events aimed at enhancing teaching skills and educational leadership abilities.

Governor Susan Yap said the scholarship grants are essential for continuous learning and education of teachers, both for professional growth and for public service.

Project FREE is open to qualified teachers currently serving in public schools within the province.

Applicants will undergo a selection process based on academic merit and demonstrated commitment to the advancement of their education.