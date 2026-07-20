300 workers affected by steel firm ops suspension

Some 300 workers were affected following the temporary suspension of operations at Chuang Xing Steel Corporation in Barangay Navaling, Magalang.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cyber and Financial Management Investigation Unit (NBI-CFMIU) a search warrant at the factory on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Jodie Ragodos, one of the workers interviewed by CLTV36 News outside the plant, said many employees were unable to report for work.

Some waited outside the facility, while others left the area.

Several workers also retrieved their personal belongings, as there is still no certainty as to when they will be allowed to return to work while the investigation is ongoing.

Based on an information report from the Magalang Municipal Police Station, four executives of the company were placed under inquest proceedings at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The arrested Chinese nationals were identified as Honggou Wang, Lyu Yang, and Lyu Jingdong. Ma. Irish Casipe, a Filipino, was also arrested following the raid.

The four are facing complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act), Presidential Decree No. 1586 (Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System), Republic Act No. 8749 (Philippine Clean Air Act), Republic Act No. 12305, and Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines).

As of press time, the NBI has yet to issue an official statement regarding the details of the operation or the evidence seized during the implementation of the search warrant.

The management of Chuang Xing Steel Corporation has not released a statement addressing the allegations or the impact of the temporary shutdown on its employees.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation at the plant while awaiting further developments in the case. The Magalang Municipal Police Station said it will promptly relay any new information to its higher headquarters.

CLTV36 News said it will continue to seek statements from both the NBI and the management of Chuang Xing Steel Corporation to present all sides of the issue. (Via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)