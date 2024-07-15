3,000 college students in Arayat get cash aid

ARAYAT — More than 3,000 college students received financial assistance from the local government here during a three-day pay-out which started on Monday, July 15.

Mayor Madeth Alejandrino led the distribution of the cash grants to the students and their parents at the Glorietta Covered Court.

Each student received an initial of P3,000, according to the mayor.

Alejandrino said she allocated P20-million from the 2024 local budget for the Maria Sinukuan Scholarship Program.

“Simula noong mayor pa ang aking yumaong asawa, tinutulungan na niya ang mga estudyante dahil ang gusto niya ay makatapos ang mga kabataan kaya noon ako ang nag-mayor ay itinuloy ko ito at taon-taon ay dinadagdagan ko ang pondo para mas maraming kabataan ang matulungan,” Alejandrino said.

The mayor said she lowered the grade requirement to 76% to make the program more inclusive even to students with lower grades.

“Usually may grade requirement na 85 pataas pero sabi ko basta hindi bumabagsak ang estudyante, kasama siya,” she said.

Alejandrino added that she plans to increase the program funding in the coming year to accommodate more students.

“Next year baka magawa kong P30-million para mas marami ang matulungan at mapatapos ng college kasi naniniwala tayo sa kakayahan ng bawat batang Arayateño na kaya,” she said.