3,017 Macabebe residents get aid from Capitol, DSWD

A total of 3,017 residents in Macabebe town received various forms of assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday, July 7.

Under the Provincial Government's Rice Subsidy Program, 860 residents in Barangay Candelaria and 1,687 residents in Consuelo received rice assistance.

Meanwhile, 470 residents in Barangay Saplad David received DSWD food packs through the Food-for-Work Program.

The beneficiaries participated in community clean-up activities, according to the provincial government.

Representing Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Board Member Kaye Naguit led the distribution of assistance to the beneficiaries, the Capitol added.