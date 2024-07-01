30,600 tree seedlings planted on Arbor Day

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Some 30,600 native and fruit-bearing tree seedlings were planted all over Central Luzon during the commemoration of Philippine Arbor Day during the weekend.

The tree-planting activity was made possible through the combined efforts of government personnel, partners, and community volunteers.

The event was led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) which fielded some 2,410 personnel in various sites across Region 3.

The DENR said the trees planted include agoho, alibangbang, bamboo, banaba, bignay, binayuyo, cashew, guyabano, katmon, kawayan, kupang, langka, mabolo, molave, narra, suha, and tui.

The agency also led the planting of indigenous tree species in selected National Greening Program (NGP) sites and protected areas in Central Luzon.

In 2004, Proclamation No. 643 established the official celebration of Philippine Arbor Day on June 25, the DENR said.

The day has been set aside for the planting of trees in a bid to revitalize and rehabilitate the environment, ultimately promoting a robust ecosystem, the DENR said.