3,149 weather-hit farmers get aid

A total of 3,149 residents from Macabebe, Mexico, Sta. Ana and Minalin received P5,400 each under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 3.

The provincial government led the distribution of assistance to the beneficiaries on Monday, September 28.

The beneficiaries included farm workers, fish farm workers, fisherfolk and members of irrigators’ associations affected by recent disasters, the Capitol said.

Of the total, 1,221 beneficiaries came from Macabebe, 997 from Mexico and Sta. Ana, and 931 from Minalin.

The payouts were held at the Pampanga State University–Apalit Campus, the Provincial Motorpool in Mexico and the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Provincial government officials, led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, participated in the distribution of assistancem

The Capitol said the ECT aims to provide immediate financial assistance to individuals and families affected by disasters.