32 houses in C. Luzon destroyed: RDRRMC 3

At least 32 houses were totally destroyed across Central Luzon as Tropical Storm “Maymay” and Habagat battered the region last week.

Based on the latest bulletin of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Region 3 (RDRRMC 3) on Sunday, the damage was caused by strong winds, landslides, fallen trees, soil erosion, and mountain runoff.

Another 266 houses were partially damaged during the weather disturbances, the RDRRMC-3 added.

Bataan recorded the highest number of losses to property, with 11 houses totally destroyed and 198 partially damaged.

The province was followed by Bulacan with 11 totally-destroyed and seven partially-damaged houses.

The Zambales provincial government also reported five totally-destroyed and 20 partially-damaged houses.

Pampanga had one totally-destroyed and 32 partially-damaged homes while Tarlac recorded one totally-destroyed house.

In Angeles City, three houses were totally destroyed and nine sustained partial damage.

The RDRRMC said 840,725 families or 2,839,425 individuals were affected by the calamities across Central Luzon.

Of the figure, some 4,807 families or 16,635 individuals are staying in 275 evacuation centers.

Another 24,960 families or 72,335 individuals are currently staying in other safe areaa outside evacuation centers.