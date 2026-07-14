33 Candaba villages get trike patrols from Capitol

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has distributed tricycle patrol units to 33 barangays in Candaba town.

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda led the turnover of the patrol trikes, which are part of the provincial government's commitment to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety of Kapampangans against any threats.

"Take good care of these tricycle patrol units because they will greatly help in maintaining peace and order," the governor told the barangay officials.

According to the governor, barangays play a vital role in maintaining public order, as they are the first responders to the needs and safety of their respective communities.

Barangay Captain Noel Crisostomo of Pulong Palazan expressed his gratitude to the provincial government for the project.

"We can now better patrol all seven of our sitios. Thank you very much for providing us with this patrol unit," Crisostomo said.

Some 392 of Pampanga's 505 barangays have received tricycle patrol units from the Capitol.

The remaining barangays in the City of San Fernando and Mabalacat City are set to receive their respective trike patrols.