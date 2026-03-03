336 sea turtle hatchlings released in Morong waters

A total of 336 olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings were released into the sea during a recent ceremonial activity organized by the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte Association in Barangay Poblacion, Morong, Bataan.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its field office, joined partners from AboitizPower GMEC-GNPD, the Provincial Government of Bataan, and the municipal government of Morong in the event.

DENR Bagac Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer Brenda Clemente underscored the vital role of local communities in sustaining conservation initiatives.

“The people of Morong have shown that when communities take ownership of conservation, the impact is lasting. Protecting the pawikan is not only about preserving wildlife but also about safeguarding the ecological balance that sustains us all,” Clemente said.

To ensure the safety of the hatchlings, proper handling and release protocols were observed before the turtles were guided to the shoreline, the agency said.

The activity drew support for enhanced marine conservation from diverse stakeholders, including the Philippine National Police–Morong, the Provincial Tourism Office, CARES Morong, the Barangay Council of Poblacion, and the Rural Health Unit of Morong.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo stressed that the ceremonial release of marine hatchlings signifies more than a symbolic gesture, as this serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in protecting marine biodiversity.

“Each hatchling represents a step toward ensuring the survival of this endangered species, and we are proud to see communities and partners working together for conservation,” Pablo said.

The olive ridley sea turtle is one of the five marine turtle species found in the tropical waters of the Philippines, particularly nesting in the coastal towns of Morong in Bataan, San Antonio in Zambales, and in some coastal areas of Aurora. (PR)