3,399 cancer patients get aid from DSWD, Capitol

A total of 3,399 cancer patients from Pampanga’s 1st, 3rd, and 4th districts received financial and medical assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and provincial government.

The distribution of aid was held at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center recently.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the activity, which provided each beneficiary with P4,000 from the DSWD.

The provincial government also distributed 25 kilograms of rice and maintenance medicines to support the patients.

Among the recipients was Loreta Quiambao of Mabalacat City. She received assistance on behalf of her sister, who is undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.

Quiambao said the aid will help their family cover the cost of medicines and other medical needs.

During the gathering, Pineda also informed beneficiaries about PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program, which aims to expand support and benefits for patients requiring continuous medical treatment.