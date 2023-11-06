34 senior citizens get one-time cash incentive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda said that some 34 seniors visited the Capitol over the weekend to receive their one-time cash incentive.

The seniors aged 95 and above came from different towns, and cities in the province received P100,000 each under the cash incentive program of the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof, Cherry Manalo, Pol Balingit, Nelson Calara, Gabby Mutuc, Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, and Acting Provincial Social Development Officer Fe Manarang help the governor in distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries and their families.

The benefits for the elderly is under Ordinance 683, Series of 2014, or “An Ordinance Enacting the Senior Citizen Code of the Province of Pampanga.”

Initially, only those who had reached 100 years old were entitled to receive the incentive.

Ordinance 647 or the Senior Citizens Code was amended by the Provincial Board, lowering the age of the beneficiaries from 100 to 95 years old.