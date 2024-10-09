35 bets vie for top Pampanga positions

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- As the filing of the certificates of candidacy closed on October 8, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Pampanga released on Wednesday the Certified List of Candidates showing 35 candidates vying for the governor, vice governor, congressional, and provincial board member posts.

The Comelec Pampanga official lists indicate the names of candidates that will appear in the ballot for voters in the May 2025 national and local elections.

The list, which covers all districts of Pampanga, showed that three candidates are running for governor, two for vice governor, 10 for House seats, and 20 for the provincial board.

The candidates for governor are Danilo Baylon (independent), Nanay Lilia Pineda (Kambilan), and Amado De Leon Santos (independent).

For vice governor, the candidates are Among Ed Panlilio (Liberal Party) and Dennis 'Delta' Pineda (Nationalist People's Coalition).

In the first congressional district race are Carmelo 'Pogi' Lazatin (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas) and Mike Pangilinan (independent).

In the second district, incumbent Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is seeking re-election unopposed under the Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats.

Candidates for the third district congressional post are Mica Gonzales (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats); Roy Gonzales (independent); Paul Quiwa (Aksyon Demokratiko); and Dra. Hazel Tumang (Nationalista Party).

Listed in the fourth district, congressional race are re-electionist Dra. Anna Bondoc (Nationalista Party); Patrol Bustos (independent); and Edgar Puno (independent).

Sangguniang Panlalawigan bets in the first district are Christian Halili (Kambilan); Joel Cruz (independent); Cherry Manalo (Kambilan); Ver Medardo Orquia (independent); and Willy Villavicencio (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats).

Running for the second district provincial board members are Wardy Chu, Jr. (independent); Fritzie David-Dizon (Kambilan); Loreto Delos Santos, Jr. (independent); Sajid Eusoof (Kambilan); and Claire David Lim (Kambilan).

For the third district provincial board posts are Dr. Alfie Bonifacio (Kambilan); Rouel Fausto (independent); Lucky Dinan Labung (Kambilan); Raul Macalino (Kambilan); Mymy Mercado Gonzales (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats; and Boss Idol Shiwen (independent).

In the fourth district board member seat race are Lawyer Vince Nelson Calara (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats); Sky Maglanque (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats); Doc Kaye P. Naguit (Kambilan); and Ric Cunanan Yabut (independent).

The national and local midterm elections is on May 12, 2025.

An estimated 2 million Kapampangans, who are part of the 68 million Filipino voters nationwide, will elect over 18,000 officials composed of 12 senators, 254 district representatives, 63 party-list representatives, and 17,942 governors, provincial board members, mayors, and councilors.