3.5-K farmers in Tarlac get certificates of condonation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Central Luzon awarded Certificates of Condonation and Release of Mortgage or CoCroM to 3,500 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Tarlac province on Monday, September 30.

The DAR said 4,663 certificates have been distributed to the beneficiaries who till over 4,132 hectares of agricultural land.

Under the program, around P124 million in debt will be written off in line with Republic Act 11953, otherwise known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (NAEA).

Prior to Tarlac, certificates of condonation were awarded to 1,000 ARBs in Bulacan and 6,000 ARBs in Nueva Ecija.

NAEA complements the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program by alleviating the debt, including unpaid amortizations, interests and surcharges, incurred by ARBs from the lands granted to them by the government.

More than 600,000 Filipino farmers across the country, covering more than 1.7 million hectares of land, are expected to benefit from this law.