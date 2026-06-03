3,537 cops to secure school opening in CL

More than 3,500 personnel will be deployed across Central Luzon to ensure the security of students and teachers during the opening of classes on Monday, June 8.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) director, said a total of 3,537 personnel will be mobilized under Oplan Balik-Eskwela 2026 to secure 4,376 public and private schools in the region.

Some 1,911 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), 299 personnel from other government agencies, and 1,327 force multipliers will join the school opening deployment.

Mendez said PRO-3 has established 279 Police Assistance Desks and deployed 777 mobile patrol units and 517 foot patrol teams in school routes, transportation hubs, and nearby communities.

He added that all police units have been directed to maintain maximum visibility and ensure immediate response to any incident during the opening of classes.

“As classes resume, our police officers will be where they are needed most—along school routes, near transport hubs, and in communities—to ensure the safety of our learners and the peace of mind of parents and teachers,” Mendez said.

He added that PRO-3 coordinates with local government units, school authorities, and force multipliers for an orderly start of the school year across Central Luzon.