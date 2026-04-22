₱3.6-M multi-purpose hall inaugurated in Mexico town

A newly-constructed ₱3.6-million, two-storey multi-purpose hall in Barangay San Roque was inaugurated on April 17, 2026.

Executive Assistant Angie Blanco represented Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda in the event.

The facility was funded and built by the provincial government.

Blanco was joined by former Board Member Ananias Canlas Jr., Barangay Captain Ariel Yabut, and other local officials during the ceremony.

The Capitol said the project was undertaken following a commitment of former Governor Pineda to improve barangay-level service delivery for residents of San Roque.

Also inaugurated during the event were a function hall funded through the local government unit’s 20% Development Fund and a Child Development Center constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).