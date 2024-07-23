36 villages flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The southwest monsoon enhanced by typhoon “Carina” has caused flooding in at least 36 villages in the province as of yesterday noon.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the affected barangays are in the towns of Masantol, Macabebe, Minalin and Sto. Tomas; and City of San Fernando.

Seventeen villages in Masantol were flooded, nine in Macabebe, five in City of San Fernando, three in Sto. Tomas, and two in Minalin.

Governor Dennis Pineda has suspended face-to-face classes in all levels in both private and public schools yesterday, July 23, due to the continuous rains.

The PDDRM Council Operations Center and Command and Control Center were placed under Alpha Protocol.

Disaster Response Equipment and

Manpower are on stand-by 24/7 for immediate action.

The DOST-PAGASA said Pampanga is under Orange Warning Level, and there is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and along river channels.