369 displaced AC workers benefit from TUPAD program

ANGELES CITY -- Some P1.7-million funds were distributed to displaced workers in Angeles City on through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The DUMPER (Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights) - Philippines Taxi Drivers Association (PTDA) Partylist implemented the program in this city in coordination with newly-elected Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph "PG" Ponce.

"Dapat last month pa ito pero inabutan ng barangay elections kaya para hindi siya magmukhang politically motivated, ni-move na muna natin. At sa aking official first day as barangay kapitan, ito po unang programa natin," Ponce said.

He said 379 individuals received P4,600 each as salary for doing community works such as street sweeping.

Some 349 of the beneficiaries are from Barangay Balibago, 20 from Barangay Malabanias, and 10 from Barangay Sapangbato.

"Isa sa mga pangako ko sa kampanya ang ang pagbaba ng mga programa ng national at city government sa aming barangay at sa aming mga kapit-barangay na rin katulad nitong TUPAD program na ito," Ponce said.

He cited the support of DUMPER-PTDA Partylist led by its Representative Claudine Diana Bautista for the program.

Ponce also mentioned the assistance of Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, and Pampanga 1st district Representative Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II.

Robin Carlos, DUMPER-PTDL Partylist Political Affairs Officer III, assured the support of the organization to the leadership of Ponce and the people of Barangay Balibago.

"Malapit po si Kapitan Ponce sa DUMPER Partylist dahil siya po ay kasama namin sa magandang pangarap para sa bayan kaya naman ilalapit din namin ang maraming programa ng DUMPER Partylist sa kanyang barangay," he said.